Accuvest Global Advisors Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth $417,000.

Shares of TUR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 179,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,028. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

