Accuvest Global Advisors Has $254,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,125,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 237,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.