Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 278,447 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 88,843.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock remained flat at $$21.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,703,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

