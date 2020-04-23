Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 5.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. 2,686,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,188. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

