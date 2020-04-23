Accuvest Global Advisors Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for 2.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 597,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 315,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 5,178,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,858. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.