Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 3,478 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 3.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,554. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

