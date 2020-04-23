Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 9,490 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 4.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,755,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,300,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,338. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.