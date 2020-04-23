Accuvest Global Advisors Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,844 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 137,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 94,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

EWN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 271,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,988. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

