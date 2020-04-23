Accuvest Global Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 0.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,714 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,945,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 743,205 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after buying an additional 397,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,378,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,108,441. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.