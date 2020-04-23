Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.50, 1,298,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,254,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Specifically, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $333,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,697,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,398,499 shares of company stock worth $135,968,300. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -28.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 618,353 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 316,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.