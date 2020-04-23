Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 137,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

