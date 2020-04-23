Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,293. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.