Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,784. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

