Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 532 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $139.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

