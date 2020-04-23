Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 40,731,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,226,148. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

