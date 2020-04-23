Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. 615,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

