Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 1,505,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,324. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

