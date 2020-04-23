Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,142. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

