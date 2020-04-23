Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 19,398,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

