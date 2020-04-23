Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.