Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,065 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,093. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

