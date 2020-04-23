Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after buying an additional 391,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 322,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,418.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 196,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 191,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 615,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,779. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

