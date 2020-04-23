Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,331,000 after acquiring an additional 136,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.58. 1,088,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,586. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.78.

