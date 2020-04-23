Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $137.74. 25,783,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.15. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

