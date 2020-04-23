Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.11. 2,345,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

