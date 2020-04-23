Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. 1,407,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,425. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.