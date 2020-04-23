Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,557. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5894 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

