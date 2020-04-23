Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 22,064,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,345,531. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.