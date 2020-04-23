Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

SYK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

