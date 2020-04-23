Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 115,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.49. 3,226,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

