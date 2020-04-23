Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Comments


