Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

