Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Altagas stock opened at C$14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.62.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

