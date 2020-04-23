Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.05. 2,011,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

