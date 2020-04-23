Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,584 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 5,329,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.