Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.68. 2,786,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $165.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

