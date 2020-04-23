Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 25,783,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

