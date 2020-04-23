Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,267 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after buying an additional 155,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,892,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

