Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,265 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,373,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,180. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 55.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

