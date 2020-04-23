Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 357 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,689,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

