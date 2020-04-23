Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,180,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,117,867. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.