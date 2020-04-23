Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

