Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $182.04. 5,047,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

