Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 89,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 28,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

