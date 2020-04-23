Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $145,179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $104,719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.66. 1,010,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,215. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

