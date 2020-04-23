Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,311,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

