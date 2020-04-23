Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,439,000 after buying an additional 331,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,235,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.59. 2,003,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.