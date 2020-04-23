Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,320,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,576,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.