Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $948,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 366,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $87,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.4% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 88.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 82,587,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,982,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

