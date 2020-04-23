Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.24. 7,560,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

